KITCHENER -- St Mary's General Hospital doesn't have any COVID-19 patients for the first time in five months.

In a tweet, the hospital said it was celebrating a milestone with no COVID-19 patients.

With COVID still circulating, we could see more hospitalizations, but we’re taking a moment to celebrate & thank our staff & physicians for providing excellent & compassionate care. pic.twitter.com/cTVKanfaUB — St. Mary's Hospital (@StMarysGenHosp) August 5, 2020

"With COVID still circulating, we could see more hospitalizations," the tweet said. "But, we're taking a moment to celebrate."

On Wednesday, Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19. It's the fifth time in the past two weeks that the region hasn't reported any new cases.

There are currently 36 active cases in the region, with 11 people in hospital. To date, 248 people in the region have been hospitalized with the virus at some point. That number includes 58 people who required care in the ICU.