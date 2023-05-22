Grand River Hospital Foundation launches fundraiser campaign for better local healthcare

A local hospital foundation is putting an effort forward to help the community.

The Grand River Hospital Foundation is kicking off "Care Never Stops Week" in hopes of raising funds for better local healthcare.

The six-year campaign started in 2020 and has a goal of raising $258 million. So far, $238 million has been raised and 35,000 people have donated.

The foundation says they will announce its largest donation in history Tuesday by someone who left the hospital a large amount in their will.

The fundraising week will also include the launch of a new clothing collection called "After Dark" in support of everyone who works the night shift at GRH.

Events will also include education challenges for University of Waterloo Students as well as the revealing of a new mural.

Once funds are raised, the foundation will look at the most pressing needs across the hospital to see where the money should be spent.

"So the way hospitals in Ontario are funded, equipment isn't actually funded by the government, nor is all of the building costs, and even some of the operating isn't," said Paul Mcintyre Royston, the foundation's CEO. "The hospital looks to the community to fund. Last year we actually bought so many different things, from patient beds, to incubators, to IV poles. We fund research roles as well and even new staff roles."

Next weekend, the hospital will be hosting "Rally for Health." Indie band "The Strumbellas" will host a free concert in the Sunlife parking lot on King Street, with food trucks, face painting, and a drone show.

On Sunday, a free car show will be held at Graffiti Market. Proceeds from the 50/50 draw will go to support Kids cancer care at GRH.