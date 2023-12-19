KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Grand River Collegiate in Kitchener closed due to sewer blockage

    Grand River Collegiate Institute in Kitchener is seen on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Grand River Collegiate Institute in Kitchener is seen on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.

    Students at Grand River Collegiate Institute and Rosemount at GRCI will not be going into school on Tuesday.

    Waterloo Region District School Board announced around 12:30 p.m. that a sewer blockage has resulted in a closure of the facilities for the day.

    Rental and extracurricular activities have also been cancelled.

    The board says student learning will continue asynchronously where applicable.

