Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families

Four years ago, Surjit Khakh's daughter walked across the stage at Groh Public School.

“She was the first year of the graduating class of Groh,” Surjit said.

Her brother Sahib Khakh remembers it well.

“I was really happy for her,” Sahib, who’s currently in Grade 8, said. “That was the first person from our family that was graduating like that, so I was like, 'that's going to be me and my brother some day.”’

Now, Sahib is getting ready to graduate Grade 8 too, but his graduation will look much different.

“We were all put into this one classroom and told that we're not going to have a proper graduation. Instead, we're going to do activities for the last three days,” Sahib said.

The Khakh family are among some at the school who say they're frustrated Groh won’t have a traditional graduation ceremony this year.

The school board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”

Surjit Khakh's daughter walks across the stage during her Grade 8 graduation from Groh Public School four years ago. Surjit is frustrated his son won't have the same opportunity. (Surjit Khakh/Submitted)

BOARD SAYS 'CELEBRATION WEEK' PLANNED INSTEAD

In an email to CTV News, the school board said they have not cancelled Grade 8 graduation or ceremonies.

Instead, they say they've been working closely with school councils and families, “honouring student voices.”

But some say that won’t be the result.

“I was very disappointed as that was one of the biggest things I was looking forward to this year. Just like a proper ceremony,” Sahib said.

“We love the school, but this is really pissing us off,” parent Damandeep Singh said.

The board’s statement reads in part: “In an effort to ensure inclusivity and to honour our students’ accomplishments in an equitable manner, Groh PS will hold a Celebration Week. This celebration will take place during the final week of school and will feature a series of events that have been chosen by the students and staff.”

The board says the celebration week will include a pancake breakfast, a staff and student basketball game, activities in the community and an evening event to honour the students with their families. Students will also receive class t-shirts. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

'I JUST WANTED TO WALK ACROSS THAT STAGE'

Surjit says he spoke with the school's principal, who told him part of the "equitable approach" is not imposing on children who can't afford nice clothes.

“I said, 'well, just have a casual one,”’ Surjit said.

The board says the celebration week will include activities ranging from a pancake breakfast to a staff and student basketball game.

Some students just want a regular send-off.

“It's a memory and I think we're taking that away from these children,” Surjit said.

Meanwhile Sahib says he “just wanted to walk across that stage.”

Other parents say they prefer a traditional approach too.

“I moved to Canada in 2004 from India with some hopes of a better future,” Damandeep Singh said.

“I think Canada is the best country to have traditions and we need to continue that.”

FULL SCHOOL BOARD STATEMENT

The full statement from the school board sent to CTV News is as follows:

“The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has not cancelled grade 8 graduation or any ceremonies or other celebrations that recognize the accomplishments of our grade 8 students as they transition to grade 9.

As in previous years, schools have been working closely with their school councils, families, staff and honouring student voice to ensure meaningful celebrations that consider the unique context of each school community. The WRDSB’s aim is to adopt an equitable approach to these celebrations, ensuring accessibility for all students.

In an effort to ensure inclusivity and to honour our student’s accomplishments in an equitable manner, Groh PS will hold a Celebration Week. This celebration will take place during the final week of school and will feature a series of events that have been chosen by the students and staff. Staff and students have worked extremely hard to ensure all students feel celebrated and included.

Activities that have been collaboratively planned will include the ‘Groh Olympics,’ travel to some fun activities in the community, a collaborative pancake breakfast for the Grade 8 students focusing on their memories while attending Groh, a staff/student basketball game, a presentation of class t-shirts to the students, an evening event to honour the students with families, and a celebratory send off for the Grade 8 students as they end their time at Groh.”