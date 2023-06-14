Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families
Four years ago, Surjit Khakh's daughter walked across the stage at Groh Public School.
“She was the first year of the graduating class of Groh,” Surjit said.
Her brother Sahib Khakh remembers it well.
“I was really happy for her,” Sahib, who’s currently in Grade 8, said. “That was the first person from our family that was graduating like that, so I was like, 'that's going to be me and my brother some day.”’
Now, Sahib is getting ready to graduate Grade 8 too, but his graduation will look much different.
“We were all put into this one classroom and told that we're not going to have a proper graduation. Instead, we're going to do activities for the last three days,” Sahib said.
The Khakh family are among some at the school who say they're frustrated Groh won’t have a traditional graduation ceremony this year.
The school board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
Surjit Khakh's daughter walks across the stage during her Grade 8 graduation from Groh Public School four years ago. Surjit is frustrated his son won't have the same opportunity. (Surjit Khakh/Submitted)
BOARD SAYS 'CELEBRATION WEEK' PLANNED INSTEAD
In an email to CTV News, the school board said they have not cancelled Grade 8 graduation or ceremonies.
Instead, they say they've been working closely with school councils and families, “honouring student voices.”
But some say that won’t be the result.
“I was very disappointed as that was one of the biggest things I was looking forward to this year. Just like a proper ceremony,” Sahib said.
“We love the school, but this is really pissing us off,” parent Damandeep Singh said.
The board’s statement reads in part: “In an effort to ensure inclusivity and to honour our students’ accomplishments in an equitable manner, Groh PS will hold a Celebration Week. This celebration will take place during the final week of school and will feature a series of events that have been chosen by the students and staff.”
The board says the celebration week will include a pancake breakfast, a staff and student basketball game, activities in the community and an evening event to honour the students with their families. Students will also receive class t-shirts. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)
'I JUST WANTED TO WALK ACROSS THAT STAGE'
Surjit says he spoke with the school's principal, who told him part of the "equitable approach" is not imposing on children who can't afford nice clothes.
“I said, 'well, just have a casual one,”’ Surjit said.
The board says the celebration week will include activities ranging from a pancake breakfast to a staff and student basketball game.
Some students just want a regular send-off.
“It's a memory and I think we're taking that away from these children,” Surjit said.
Meanwhile Sahib says he “just wanted to walk across that stage.”
Other parents say they prefer a traditional approach too.
“I moved to Canada in 2004 from India with some hopes of a better future,” Damandeep Singh said.
“I think Canada is the best country to have traditions and we need to continue that.”
FULL SCHOOL BOARD STATEMENT
The full statement from the school board sent to CTV News is as follows:
“The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has not cancelled grade 8 graduation or any ceremonies or other celebrations that recognize the accomplishments of our grade 8 students as they transition to grade 9.
As in previous years, schools have been working closely with their school councils, families, staff and honouring student voice to ensure meaningful celebrations that consider the unique context of each school community. The WRDSB’s aim is to adopt an equitable approach to these celebrations, ensuring accessibility for all students.
In an effort to ensure inclusivity and to honour our student’s accomplishments in an equitable manner, Groh PS will hold a Celebration Week. This celebration will take place during the final week of school and will feature a series of events that have been chosen by the students and staff. Staff and students have worked extremely hard to ensure all students feel celebrated and included.
Activities that have been collaboratively planned will include the ‘Groh Olympics,’ travel to some fun activities in the community, a collaborative pancake breakfast for the Grade 8 students focusing on their memories while attending Groh, a staff/student basketball game, a presentation of class t-shirts to the students, an evening event to honour the students with families, and a celebratory send off for the Grade 8 students as they end their time at Groh.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mendicino’s office only informed of Bernardo transfer through 'generic communications products,' spokesperson says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s office said Wednesday evening that it first learned of the potential transfer of Paul Bernardo this March through 'generic communications products,' but specifics of the transfer had not been confirmed at the time and the minister wasn’t personally aware of the transfer until months later.
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
House committee recommends windfall tax for grocers if Competition Bureau finds evidence of profiteering
The Canadian government should introduce a windfall tax on large grocery chains if the Competition Bureau finds evidence that they’re generating excess profits on food items, the parliamentary agriculture committee says.
Russia says relations 'on the verge of being severed' as Ottawa seizes cargo plane
Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are 'on the verge of being severed' after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.
This Jupiter-like planet may have eaten its neighbour at some point: Canadian study
In one of the most detailed examinations of an exoplanet yet, Quebec-based scientists have calculated the chemical composition for a massive gas giant more than 634 light years away from us and found that it likely swallowed another neighbouring planet.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
London
-
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
City seeks public opinion on service hubs for homeless Londoners
The city held two of its first public meetings on addressing its homelessness strategy on Wednesday evening.
-
Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
Windsor
-
'She deserved so much better': Slain Windsor woman’s mother speaks out against domestic violence
A week after her the discovery of Sahra Bulle’s body in south Windsor, her mother is opening up about the loss and seeking reform in the way domestic violence is identified and reported.
-
Innovative students allows Windsorite to enjoy pastime again
The ingenuity of high school students is helping Rob Piper get back to doing what he enjoys — cutting grass.
-
WSO music director conducts high-tech research for UWindsor grad student
Windsor Symphony Orchestra music director Robert Franz is one of seven maestros whose posture and arm motions were tested as part of a special research project.
Barrie
-
Newly revamped Barrie transit system on the horizon
A new transit plan for the City of Barrie is one step closer to reality.
-
Police search for missing senior in Alliston
Provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing senior.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Georgian Bay man, 72, sentenced to jail time for impaired driving causing deadly Highway 12 crash
A 72-year-old Georgian Bay man convicted of driving impaired and causing a fatal collision on Highway 12 in 2020 will spend eight years behind bars.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen suspects identified in Sudbury double stabbing, 17-year-old dead
Sudbury police say they have identified the two youths responsible for the double stabbing overnight in the Garson area of Greater Sudbury that killed one teen and seriously injured another.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation apologizes after diesel and premium fuel put in wrong pumps
Anyone who bought premium or diesel fuel on Shawanaga First Nation earlier this month may be having some car troubles.
-
Sudbury to buy former Ledo Hotel for $900K, demolish building for parking
With an eye on easing a parking shortage downtown, Greater Sudbury is buying the former Ledo Hotel on Elgin Street with a plan to demolish it.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
-
Dive-bombing birds derail mail delivery
Red-winged blackbirds aren't just dive-bombing unsuspecting people on Echo Drive—they're impacting mail delivery to some homes in the area.
-
Mayor floats new downtown arena site for Sens: but not LeBreton
Now that it appears the ownership of the Ottawa Senators is settled, the biggest question left about the team – where will the Sens play in the future? Ottawa’s mayor Mark Sutcliffe commented about the sale of the team and where he’d like to see a new arena on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Man found dead in Lake Ontario near Mississauga after becoming distressed while swimming
A man died after he became distressed while swimming in Lake Ontario along the Mississauga waterfront on Wednesday afternoon.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Funnel cloud advisory ends for Toronto and Hamilton area
Weather advisories warning of conditions favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Toronto, Hamilton, and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand have come to an end.
-
Trudeau learned of Paul Bernardo transfer the day it happened, before Mendicino knew
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he learned about the prison transfer of Paul Bernardo the day it happened — a day earlier than Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
Montreal
-
Not enough rain to douse northern Quebec wildfires, temperatures expected to rise
A northwestern Quebec municipality with an intense wildfire on its doorstep did not get the rain it had hoped for this week, preventing a shift in the fight that could allow residents to return, officials said Wednesday. SOPFEU said wildfires near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., continue to threaten the community 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Canada confirms expropriation for construction of Lac-Megantic rail bypass
Some Lac-Megantic residents will have their land expropriated to allow for the construction of a rail bypass, the Government of Canada confirmed on Wednesday. The announcement from federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek was shared in a news release Wednesday evening.
-
Quebec Transport Ministry continues to clean graffiti off the Turcot interchange - is it worth it?
The Ministry of Transport Quebec (MTQ) says it spends thousands of taxpayer dollars to clean graffiti off the Turcot Interchange walls. Some say they should leave it be or work with street artists rather than against them.
Atlantic
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
Striking school support workers reach tentative deal with Halifax school district
After more than a month on strike, school support staff in Halifax have reached a tentative deal with the school district.
-
N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers
Nova Scotia's cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.
Winnipeg
-
Families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran demand action from Manitoba's premier
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill took to the steps of Manitoba's legislature Wednesday to deliver one message to the federal and provincial governments.
-
Winnipeg woman's pet killed by pack of dogs
A Winnipeg woman is calling for changes after a group of dogs attacked her dog, who eventually died from its injuries.
-
Why the city said no to a safety patrol's request for help
City officials are denying a request to boost funding for a foot patrol safety program in Osborne Village, saying the money is supposed to be used for parks and recreation – a stipulation the area councillor says can be waived.
Calgary
-
'Our city is filled with incredible Calgarians': Mayor, council present 2023 Calgary Awards
The 2023 Calgary Awards were handed out on Wednesday night, recognizing individuals and organizations that make the city a better place to live.
-
More complaints possible after 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Alberta: police
Police in Alberta say they anticipate more complainants will come forward after a former actor and self-described medicine man was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in the province.
-
Early morning warehouse fire forces evacuation of Calgary hotel
An early morning fire at an abandoned warehouse on Seventh Avenue S.E. sent a massive plume of smoke into the air, engulfing the nearby Hilton Hotel in Calgary’s East Village.
Edmonton
-
'Shocking': Trees fall on homes as fast-moving storm slams summer village near Edmonton
There was a big mess in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach Wednesday morning, after a storm toppled and snapped trees and downed at least one power pole.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
-
1 dead after crash northeast of Edmonton
A man is dead after a crash on Tuesday southwest of Bonnyville.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health-care crisis: Bigger bureaucracy, longer waits and calls for an overhaul
British Columbia's health-care bureaucracy is growing while the front line thins, prompting fresh calls for attention to physician recommendations and even a complete overhaul of the healthcare system.
-
Local state of emergency in Lytton, B.C. could be lifted, rebuilding yet to begin
A local state of emergency in Lytton, that has been in place since the catastrophic wildfire almost two years ago, could finally be lifted.
-
City of Surrey refusing to share police deliberations report, B.C. government says
The report, compiled by city officials, would be the document used by councillors to make the final decision on keeping the RCMP or continuing the transition to a municipal force.