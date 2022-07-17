Golfers with local ties competing in Canadian Women's Amateur Championship in Kitchener
Golfers with local ties competing in Canadian Women's Amateur Championship in Kitchener
Some golfers competing in this year's Canadian Women's Amateur Championship have ties to the hosting city of Kitchener.
The top annual event for the best amateur golfers across Canada, along with qualifiers from the United States and Mexico, is being hosted at Westmount Golf & Country Club.
"When Westmount expressed interest it was somewhat of a no-brainer coming to a top 20 course in the country," said Mary Beth McKenna, director of amateur championships for Golf Canada. "
Canadian Brooke Henderson is one of the many major champions to win the event.
The 2022 winner will earn a spot on the LPGA's CP Women's Open in Ottawa next month as well as the US Women's Amateur.
"This is a big deal," said Lori Spoltore, tournament chair. "Winning the Canadian Women's Amateur Championship will be a major event in this young lady's life. It will likely project them on to possibly playing on the LPGA Tour."
There are 156 players in the field who qualify through a number of point systems across Golf Canada's format.
Of the 156, nine of the competitors have ties to Waterloo Region and four are active members at Westmount. This includes five-time club champion Angela Lee, who is playing in her second career Canadian amateur.
"It means a lot," said Lee. "I love this club, I love the people here. It's great to showcase how beautiful our course is."
Lee says the competition will be tough, but she thinks if a local golfer took home the championship at the end of the week, it will mean a lot for the region.
"There wouldn't be words to describe what that feeling would be like," said Lee. "Same goes with the other three ladies that are playing in this event that are from Westmount. If one of the won there'd be shots for sure."
Practice rounds open Monday followed by four rounds of tournament play from Tuesday to Friday.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Catholic dioceses failed in past to raise money promised to survivors. Will they now?
When 48 Catholic church entities signed on to fundraise $25 million for survivors under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, it was spelled out they would do so through their 'best efforts.' That fundraising campaign raised less than $4 million.
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana
The World Health Organization has declared Ghana's first outbreak of the Ebola-like Marburg virus disease after labs confirmed the infections in two cases announced earlier this month.
Extreme heat warning goes into effect in U.K.
Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as authorities prepare for record high temperatures that are already disrupting travel, health care and schools.
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-thru
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-thru chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.
'Systemic failures' in Uvalde school massacre, report finds
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but 'egregiously poor decision-making' resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning investigative report released Sunday.
Halifax couple entertains and educates neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
London
-
Hate crime investigator looking into incident at Wortley Village Pride Festival
An incident at the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival on Saturday is now being looked at by a London police hate crime investigator.
-
Homicide suspect arrested Sunday
Police say they still consider 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum to be "armed and dangerous", but are now calling the homicide "an isolated incident."
-
Woman in critical condition after crash south of St. Thomas
A two vehicle crash has sent one woman to hospital in London, Ont. in critical condition
Windsor
-
Rain moves through Windsor-Essex on Monday
Rain showers are expected Monday and continuing into Tuesday in Windsor-Essex.
-
Leamington restaurant owner fined $20K, pleads guilty to Reopening Ontario Act charges
A Leamington restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to multiple charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and has been slapped with a $20,000 fine.
-
One person injured during shooting in downtown Windsor
Windsor police are investigating a shooting downtown in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue.
Barrie
-
Pride festivals continue throughout Central Ontario
Muskoka Pride kicked off their week-long celebrations with their third annual rainbow road tour Sunday.
-
Packing a backpack for kids
Collingwood Cares Community Outreach (CCCO) has officially launched its fifth annual Backpack Drive
-
Annual Walk for Chiari in support of young boy set to return next weekend
The Donkin family is putting the final preparations in place for the return of an annual Walk for Chiari, a charity walk meant to benefit young Mason Donkin.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
-
Already had COVID-19? Here's what we know about reinfections
As research suggests that COVID-19 has infected roughly half of the Canadian population, the emergence of an even more contagious version of the virus means some people may be in for another round.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
-
Gee-Gees concerned over athletic future after uOttawa cuts Track and Field funding
Just weeks before the new school year, University of Ottawa athletes are learning that the Varsity Track and Field team is being downgraded; the result of a funding cut after the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Fire Service searching for partner to help build new training facility
The Ottawa Fire Service is looking for a partner to help build a new multi-million dollar firefighter training facility in the capital.
Toronto
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
-
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
-
Man seriously injured in Danforth shooting
A 40-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot on The Danforth Sunday night.
Montreal
-
Unusually high number of sick kids bring Montreal ER to 'critical level'
The Montreal Children's Hospital said it is turning some patients away and that nurses have cut their vacations short as the emergency room has become filled in recent days with 'a significantly higher number of sick and seriously ill children.'
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
-
Two councillors on a mission to patch potholes in Montreal borough
Two Montreal councillors say the Plante administration isn't moving fast enough when it comes to pothole repairs -- and they're taking matters into their own hands by using the city's app.
Atlantic
-
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
-
'Morale is at an all-time low': Staffing shortages hit N.S. daycares as province expands public system
As Nova Scotia expands its publicly-funded daycare system, operators are sounding the alarm about staffing shortages.
-
Halifax couple entertains and educates neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new wildfires spring up as crews, planes come to help fight massive blaze
Fire activity in northern Manitoba has picked up, as nine new wildfires have sprung up around the province, and crews continue to battle a massive blaze near Pukatawagan.
-
Catholic dioceses failed in past to raise money promised to survivors. Will they now?
When 48 Catholic church entities signed on to fundraise $25 million for survivors under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, it was spelled out they would do so through their 'best efforts.' That fundraising campaign raised less than $4 million.
-
Winnipeg crews respond to fire in underground concourse near Richardson Building
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to a fire in the underground concourse near the Fairmont Hotel and Richardson Building on Sunday evening.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnout
As of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests. Organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday.
-
Cody Ridsdale, chuckwagon driver, struck by vehicle outside Calgary bar
A chuckwagon driver was among the group of people who were struck by what police are calling an impaired driver outside a Calgary bar.
Edmonton
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
-
Catholic dioceses failed in past to raise money promised to survivors. Will they now?
When 48 Catholic church entities signed on to fundraise $25 million for survivors under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, it was spelled out they would do so through their 'best efforts.' That fundraising campaign raised less than $4 million.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples Church
After two years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building since 2020.
Vancouver
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'should have been stopped a long time ago': park board commissioner
This week is the final chance for Vancouver residents to have their say on how traffic should move through Stanley Park before the fall election.
-
$625/month for a 60-square-foot sleeping pod? That's what's being advertised in Metro Vancouver
Craigslist postings for relatively affordable shared accommodation in Metro Vancouver can include anything from tiny windowless dens to parked travel trailers. But a recent posting may be a first for the region.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose in B.C. last week, but not everywhere in the province
With B.C. in the midst of another wave of COVID-19 infections, the number of patients in hospital with the disease has risen quickly over the last two weeks. The increase hasn't been evenly distributed across regions, however.