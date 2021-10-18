GO train makes first trip through Stratford with launch of new line

KITCHENER -

Stratford residents now have a new way to travel to Kitchener and Union Station in Toronto.

The first GO train departed from Stratford just before 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

The inaugural trip was delayed by about 20 minutes, but had a seamless journey afterwards and arrived at Union Station around 9:30 a.m. There were around 20 people on the train, and said the new service is a game-changer.

The new line starts in London, making stops in St. Marys and Stratford before travelling to Kitchener and onto Toronto.

The full trip from London takes about four hours.

A trip from Stratford to Toronto costs $25 per ticket.

The return train leaves Toronto at 4:20 p.m.

Currently, the route is only operating on weekdays.

Stratford officials said the GO train service will help drive business and tourism to the city, along with offering a convenient option for people who don't want to drive on Highway 401.