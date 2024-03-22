KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Glass door smashed in Cambridge break-in

    A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional police are looking for a suspect after a break-in at a home in Cambridge.

    Investigators said it happened in the Wheeler Drive and Gatehouse Drive area on Thursday night around 8 p.m.

    They said an unknown suspect smashed a glass door at the back of the home, but ran away after they found someone inside.

    No one was hurt and nothing was taken

