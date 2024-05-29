Giving girls a chance to try out the skilled trades
Hundreds of high school students visited Conestoga College’s Cambridge campus on Wednesday for ‘Jill of all Trades,’ a unique event that aims to inspire the next generation of female trades workers.
Skills ranging from welding to carpentry were on display for the nearly 300 young attendees.
Director Rosie Hessian said there’s a reason the event has grown and become more popular over the last decade.
“There are hands-on experiences in the shops,” she explained. “They get in there, they are doing something, making something, and they are so proud of that.”
“It’s really exciting to see all the opportunities that there are for women out there,” Marlowe, a Grade 11 student, said.
Students Marlowe, Bella and Ciara (left to right) at the Jill of All Trades event at Conestoga College on May 29, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)
“I think I was more into the mechanics but I really like how it’s empowering women on all the trades,” added Ciara, another Grade 11 student.
“They told us about the different opportunities we could get and that there’s lots of benefits of working in trades,” Grade 12 student Bella said.
Hannah Passila made her second appearance at ‘Jill of all Trades,’ just one day before she moves to Kapuskasing to begin a plumbing apprenticeship.
She was hoping to inspire other young girls.
“I think the mentors are great, we have learned a lot from them and hopefully I can teach somebody today as well,” Passila said.
Grade 12 student Hannah Passila who will soon be starting her plumbing apprenticeship in Kapuskasing, Ont. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)
Back in 2014, 120 girls attended the inaugural event. Now, ‘Jill of all Trades’ hosts 18 different programs across the continent every year.
Organizers say this is their biggest year yet.
Rosie Hessian, Jill of all Trades director on May 29, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)
Brandi Ferenc, a HVAC mechanic, has been participating in the event since it started in 2014.
She said, when she began her career 20 years ago, she couldn’t even find work clothes that fit her properly. Now she’s seeing a sector shift to accommodate and nurture female workers.
“I go to many women in skilled trades events but nothing like this,” Ferenc said.“To be able to put the tools in their hands and see them come in a little apprehensive, maybe [thinking] I don’t want to do that, and then just watch how empowered they get.”
Brandi Ferenc, an HVAC Mechanic, with a student participant at Jill of Trades. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)
The hope is that it sparks inspiration for a whole next generation.
“You get dirty, you have fun and never work a job where you’re not having fun,” Passila said.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre says Canadians 'fleeing' to Nicaragua, Liberals say it shows he 'doesn't have a clue'
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are 'fleeing' Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
Trudeau must more publicly support ICC decisions amid Israel-Hamas war: ex-ministers
A group of prominent former politicians and current academics is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to change his tone on the possibility of arrest warrants for senior Israeli leaders.
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
Police clear intersection of pro-Palestinian protesters on UBC campus
Police have moved on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, with video on social media showing lines of officers advancing on demonstrators rallying at a main intersection.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
'Scandals and secrets': On board the world's most exclusive private residential ship
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
New Orleans mystery: Human skull padlocked to a dumbbell is pulled out of water by a fisherman
New Orleans mystery: Human skull padlocked to a dumbbell is pulled out of water by a fisherman
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.