KITCHENER -- There is a further development in the investigation of a Guelph house explosion.

The Office of the Fire Marshal told CTV Kitchener on Thursday that there were provincial charges relating to a person doing work on behalf of Enbridge Gas.

Now, though, they say that's not the case: The OFM says it has concluded its investigation, and handed things over to the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), which has the authority to lay charges if deemed appropriate.

The blast happened Jan. 31 on Southcreek Trail and damaged the two adjacent homes. This led to the evacuation of the neighbourhood.

After the explosion, the OFM told CTV Kitchener the incident was caused by a gas meter change earlier that day. Enbridge gas also confirmed the company had done work at the home prior to the incident.

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority now says the explosion was not caused by the meter or the design of the appliances.

The agency says that, as of Feb. 25, it has suspended the gas certificate of the worker involved, and is working on permanently revoking all of his certificates. The TSSA says the individual has three suspended licenses.

Because that is being done under the TSSA Act, the case will not necessarily end up in the court unless it's appealed.

In a statement on Thursday, Enbridge told CTV Kitchener, "Enbridge has cooperated fully with the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority in their investigation. As this is still an ongoing matter we are unable to comment."