Garden tour underway in Kitchener

Gardeners across Kitchener are showing off their green thumbs by inviting the public on a special city-wide tour.

Kitchener In Bloom is underway, showcasing and celebrating green spaces throughout the community.

The program recognizes residents as well as business owners who are trying to make the city a more beautiful place.

Some of the gardens were cultivated from a love of planting, while others are inspired by loved ones.

“My mom passed away two years ago. My mom loved flowers, especially lilies,” the owner of Unit 38 at 81 Eagen Drive wrote in their description. “My father was redoing the gardens and gave me a bunch. I have a love for roses. Between the two and all my fillers, I think the area is turning out well. Stop by for a look!”

An interactive map is available online for enthusiasts to plan their own route.