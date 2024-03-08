FunGuyz opens its second magic mushroom shop in Waterloo Region
A second FunGuyz store has opened in Waterloo Region.
The controversial – and illegal – magic mushroom dispensary officially welcomed customers inside the Park and Victoria Street South location on Friday morning.
People living near the Kitchener location had mixed feelings about the arrival of the new psilocybin shop.
“I’m not concerned with it being close to the park, it’s no different than a cannabis store,” said one resident. “They’re not going to be selling to kids.”
“I don’t like it,” said another.
“I’m pretty open with it, I think people are allowed to do what they want to do with their free time,” added another. “I think, especially with drugs, if people want to get a hold of it, they’ll get a hold of it. I think it’s best to have a safe spot to get them from.”
CTV News reached out to Waterloo regional police but no one was able to comment on Friday.
In a statement, the City of Kitchener said: “To open a business in Kitchener, a business licence is required. The application ensures the operator will conduct their business in accordance with applicable laws or bylaws.”
“FunGuyz has not applied for a business license,” they added.
Police usually take the lead in cases like this because the city does not have legal authority to step in.
“I am concerned that an illegal operation would ignore the law and open in Kitchener,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic told CTV News. “I have confidence that the Waterloo Regional Police Service will exercise their jurisdiction to stop any illegal activity.”
One neighbour, who lives next door, said he isn’t worried about what FunGuyz is selling. He’s more concerned about when they’re selling it.
“Medical marijuana, medical psilocybin, I get it,” said Tom. “But I’m not really thrilled about them being open until 11 p.m. and parking. I don’t like people taking my parking space.”
FunGuyz opened their first location in Cambridge last year and it was later raided and shutdown by Waterloo regional police. A 20-year-old Kitchener man was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The store reopened the very next day.
On Jan. 24, police were once again seen outside the Preston store. They later confirmed that three people were charged with “offences against the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.”
- With reporting by Jeff Pickel
