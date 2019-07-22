

CTV Kitchener





A large quantity of meat has been stolen from the Royal Canadian Legion in Hagersville.

Police say they were called to the legion on Alma Street North on Sunday after an employee noticed the freezer had been completely emptied.

Police believe the theft happened at some point between Saturday and Sunday.

The thief or thieves managed to get away with approximately $1000 in frozen meats.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.