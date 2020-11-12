KITCHENER -- The Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public about COVID-19 restrictions in place as the year's final Friday the 13th approaches.

The unsanctioned event normally draws thousands of motorcyclists to Port Dover, but in light of public health restrictions, it may look different than previous events.

In a news release, police in Norfolk County encouraged those who attend to wear masks, sanitize their hands and not to gather in groups of 10 indoors or 25 outdoors.

Norfolk County is currently in the province's yellow "protect" tier.

Officials are also asking those who attend to take their time in travelling in and around Port Dover.

"The Norfolk County OPP is encouraging everyone to put their safety as a priority and to adhere to the current restrictions that are in place for everyone's safety," said Commander and Insp. Joseph Varga in a news release.

"The motoring public is being asked to take those two extra seconds before making a lane change or proceeding through an intersection due to the possibility of increased traffic. Those two seconds can make the difference between life and death."

Last month, Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp said council voted unanimously to enact measures designed to discourage bikers, including a media messaging campaign in neighbouring municipalities and a denial of all vendor permits.

The last time the calendar saw a Friday the 13th was back in March. That event saw hundreds of people turn out in Port Dover despite cancellations and physical distancing measures around the country.

Still, with a more concerted effort in place to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, it remains to be seen how many people will attend.