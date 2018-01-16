

CTV Kitchener





Police were able to track down a suspect on just that – his tracks.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Galt area on Monday night around 11 p.m. for the report of a man attempting to break into homes and cars.

When officers arrived on scene they found fresh footprints in the snow from the suspect.

Officers followed the prints and found the male suspect hiding behind a shed in the backyard of one of the targeted homes.

A 28-year-old man is facing 29 criminal charges including trespassing, break and enter and breach of probation.