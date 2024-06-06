French Onion Dip and Cucumber Ricotta Spread from Emily Richards
French Onion Dip
Rich and creamy French onion dip is a party favourite – set it out and it disappears fast! Adding water during cooking, not only aids in cooking the onions butit helps prevent them from burning in the pan. This delicious dip multitasks as a condiment to be spread in a hamburger, sandwich or drizzled on roasted potatoes.
RECIPE
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) butter
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil
- 2 large onions, finely diced
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) sour cream or full fat yogurt
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) mayonnaise
- 2 tsp (10 mL) fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp (5 mL) packed brown sugar
- 1 tsp (5 mL) Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried thyme
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
In a heavy skillet, over medium-high heat, melt butter with oil. Add onions and cook for 5 minutes, add a few spoons of water and continue cooking and scraping the bottom browned bits for about 15 minutes. Add more water as needed, cook until onions are soft and have turned a deep golden brown colour. Remove from heat and let cool.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, brown sugar, Worcestershire, thyme and garlic powder. Stir in cooled onions; season to taste with salt and pepper.
Serve with crackers, bagels,sliced baguette or potato chips. Makes 2 cups (500 mL).
Tip: Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
French Onion Dip from Emily Richards. (Jennifer K. Baker/CTV Kitchener)
Cucumber Ricotta Spread
This dip may remind you of tzatziki but the use of ricotta brings an Italian flare to this delicious dip. The combination of creamy ricotta and chunky, cool cucumber is a tasty contrast to the crunchy pita crisps. Quick and easy to prepare, this is a great recipe to have on hand for unexpected, but always welcome, friends.
RECIPE
- 3 whole wheat pita bread pockets
- 4 tsp (20 mL) extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cucumber
- 1 tub (450 g) ricotta cheese
- 1 tsp (5 mL) grated lemon zest
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) fresh lemon juice
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh mint
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh dill
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
Separate pita breads and cut each into 8 wedges. Brush each with oil and place on baking sheet. Toast in 425°F (220°C) oven for about 5 minutes or until crispy. Let cool.
Dice cucumber and place in a large bowl. Add ricotta, lemon zest and juice. Stir in mint, dill and onion. Stir to coat evenly. Add salt and stir to combine.
Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Stir before serving with pita chips. Makes 3 cups (750 mL).
More of Emily's recipes can be found on her website.
Cucumber Ricotta Spread from Emily Richards. (Jennifer K. Baker/CTV Kitchener)
