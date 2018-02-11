

CTV Kitchener





A freezing rain warning remains in effect for areas around the region including Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

Environment Canada said the periods of ice pellets and freezing rain moved into southwestern Ontario and would move eastward reach the Golden Horseshoe near noon.

The agency said a brief period of snow could be expected following the freezing rain, but not enough for significant accumulation.

“Although the freezing rain will likely persist for several hours today, ice accumulations are expected to limited to a few millimetres at most as the freezing rain should be fairly light,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Area police tweeted for motorists to be aware of the hazardous road conditions.



#OPP have received multiple reports of vehicles across #Hwy401 #QEW #Hwy403 and #Hwy400 spinning out and hitting the guard rail. Please remember to adjust your driving for inclement weather conditions. ^ag pic.twitter.com/hhbJsTX629 — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) February 11, 2018

Conditions are right for black ice. Please remember to adjust your driving for inclement weather conditions #DriveSafe ^ag pic.twitter.com/M6U2qeZE5q — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) February 11, 2018

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, according to Environment Canada.



Drive to the road and weather conditions. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/v0TIwulJPX — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 11, 2018

They also advised for people to maintain a safe distance when driving and to a lot more time for commutes.