Free Wi-Fi coming to Brant County parks

Free Wi-Fi will be installed at five Brant County parks thanks to a $48,852 federal grant.

The county made the announcement in a Monday media release.

“After consulting with the public, we learned that many citizens would like free access to Wi-Fi in local parks,” Mayor David Bailey said. “We are so pleased that, with the assistance from the Government of Canada, we can make this happen in 2022.”

The following parks will receive free Wi-Fi: