A section of Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge will be closed for the next several months.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation, Franklin is expected to close over Highway 401, between Pinebush Road and Jameson Parkway, as of May 22. Drivers are being asked to use Pinebush Road as a detour.

The closure, which is in place so the Franklin bridge can be demolished and a wider bridge can be built in its place, also affects the ramp from northbound lanes of Franklin to westbound lanes of the 401. The ramp from the eastbound 401 to southbound lanes of Franklin will remain open during much of the construction, although it will close for up to six weeks during the summer.

Demolition is scheduled for the night of May 26, during which the 401 will be fully closed at Franklin for about 13 hours.

There will also be two overnight closures later this year for the installation of girders for the new bridge. Dates for those closures have not been set.

All work on Franklin is expected to be complete by December. Next year, work will begin to widen Highway 401 to 10 lanes through Cambridge.