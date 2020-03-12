All publically funded schools in Ontario will be closed for three weeks following the final bell on Friday afternoon.

After hearing about the extended closure, local parents had a mixed reaction.

"I think it's absolutely crazy, we have five children and trying to keep a job and keep everyone’s appointments in check and having them home for three weeks is going to be very, very rough," said one parent who spoke with CTV News.

Another told us this move will put her family under significant financial stress.

“March break is one thing, we were struggling enough with that, and then with all the striking going on, it’s killing us, how are we supposed to pay rent at the end of the month? We can’t work.”

Other parents appeared more understanding about the circumstances.

“"It aligns with what the world is telling us, the World Health Organization is telling us two week quarantine, if that’s what it takes, then do it,”

Both the public and catholic boards have released statements about the province wide shut down.

Both boards say they hope to provide more information in the coming days.