Four people injured in Waterford crash
Ornge air ambulance has taken one person to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Waterford.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) put out a social media post about the collision south of Brantford just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
They said Thompson Road West was closed between Washington Street and Highway 24 for an investigation.
At least one person with serious injuries was taken to hospital via air ambulance.
OPP said three others were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
This is a developing story.
