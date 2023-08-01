Four new speed cameras installed in Guelph
Four new speed cameras are now active across Guelph in an effort to crack down on speeding in the Royal City.
The new automated speed enforcement cameras were installed near Westwood Road Public School, Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School, King George Public School at Metcalfe Street and Fred A Hamilton Public School earlier today.
The city said signs will let drivers know the cameras are active, and starting Aug. 1., tickets will be issued for violations.
The cameras were installed over the last week, and will rotate around 16 locations across Guelph every three months.
If a vehicle is clocked speeding, the ticket will be sent to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving.
The fine will vary depending on how fast the driver was traveling.
On its website, the City of Guelph said the cameras are part of its “Vision Zero” initiative , which seeks to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries.
“Vision Zero is one of the recommendations from the transportation master plan,” the city’s website reads. “We know collisions happen. We know we can’t prevent collisions, but in the spirit of Vision Zero our goal is to make sure everyone can move freely and get around the city safely. Our approach is to focus on safe roads, safe drivers and the right speed for each type of road.
The four cameras will be rotated among the following 16 locations every three months from Aug. 1, 2023 until July 31, 2024:
- Westwood Road Public School at Westwood Road
- Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School at Colonial Drive
- King George Public School at Metcalfe Street
- Fred A. Hamilton Public School at Ironwood Drive
- Taylor Evans Public School at Stephanie Drive
- Cornerstone Christian School at Forest Street
- John McCrae Public School at Water Street
- Joseph Catholic School at Guelph Street
- Paul Catholic School at Clairfields Drive East
- Victory Public School at Exhibition Street
- Ecole Guelph Lake Public School at Severn Drive
- Brant Avenue Public School at Brant Avenue
- Ecole Arbour Vista Public School at McCann Street
- William C. Winegard Public School at Lee Street
- Central Public School at Dublin Street North
- June Avenue Public School at June Avenue
