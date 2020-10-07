Advertisement
Four more WLU students test positive for COVID-19
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 2:27PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 7, 2020 5:14PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Four more students at Wilfrid Laurier University have tested positive for COVID-19.
The school said the students all take classes at the Waterloo campus. All three students are in quarantine and don't live in residence.
Three cases were reported on Oct. 5 and one was reported on Oct. 7.
WLU said all the cases are managed by public health, who will contact anyone who has been identified as a high-risk contact.
The school also said it has "rigorous protocols for sanitizing and cleaning campus areas."
Eight other students who attend WLU have tested positive for COVID-19, the university’s COVID-19 tracker shows. There are a total of 11 cases confirmed in students at the school to date.