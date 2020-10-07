KITCHENER -- Four more students at Wilfrid Laurier University have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said the students all take classes at the Waterloo campus. All three students are in quarantine and don't live in residence.

Three cases were reported on Oct. 5 and one was reported on Oct. 7.

WLU said all the cases are managed by public health, who will contact anyone who has been identified as a high-risk contact.

The school also said it has "rigorous protocols for sanitizing and cleaning campus areas."

Eight other students who attend WLU have tested positive for COVID-19, the university’s COVID-19 tracker shows. There are a total of 11 cases confirmed in students at the school to date.