The OPP have arrested four people and seized a quantity of cash and illicit drugs.

A search warrant was executed by police at a Kent Street South residence in Simcoe on Thursday.

OPP have charged 18-year-old Khivant Wright of Barrie, 23-year-old Marjon Guadario of Etobicoke, 25-year-old Marcus Opoku-Ware of East York, and 65-year-old Derrick Chartrand of Norfolk County with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine.

Wright, Guadario, and Opoku-Ware were also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Guadario, Opoku-Ware, and Chartland have been charged with failing to comply with probation order. Chartland was additionally charged with possession of methadone.

The four are scheduled to appear in a Simcoe court at a later date.