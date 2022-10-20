Former WLU president Max Blouw named member of the Order of Canada
Max Blouw, Wilfrid Laurier University’s former president and vice-chancellor, has been appointed as a member of the Order of Canada.
While the initial announcement was made in November 2020, he didn’t receive the insignia until Thursday at a ceremony in Ottawa.
Blouw served as president and vice-chancellor at Laurier from 2007 to 2017.
According to a Governor General’s website, he is being recognized for undertaking “major projects that contributed to the development and expansion” of Wilfrid Laurier University and The University of Northern British Columbia.
Under Blouw’s leadership, Laurier’s “Brantford campus saw extensive expansion, including through the opening of the Research and Academic Centre, the start of construction on the Laurier Brantford YMCA complex and the purchase of the Market Square building [in Kitchener], as well as the creation of two faculties … on the Waterloo campus, Lazaridis Hall and the Centre for Cold Regions and Water Science were built.”
The Governor General’s office also cited his work with multiple government initiatives, including as founding director of the National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health.
The Order of Canada is one of the highest civilian honours.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is war': Newly released court documents show police concerns over Coutts, Alta., protest
Portions of court documents unsealed today related to the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., in February show police were worried about the level of violence that could unfold.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Quebec City mosque that was targeted by gunman wants firearms-control bill adopted
A spokesman for the Quebec City mosque where six men were shot to death in 2017 is calling on Ottawa to pass a gun-control bill being studied by MPs.
Actor loses civil case that accused Kevin Spacey of sexual abuse
Kevin Spacey on Thursday defeated a sexual abuse claim against him after jurors in Manhattan civil trial found his accuser didn’t prove his claim that the Oscar winner made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14.
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as big hike expected from central bank
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
Trudeau, Poilievre neck-and-neck in preferred prime minister polling: Nanos
According to the results of new polling from Nanos Research, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is the preferred prime minister for 30 per cent of Canadians. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't far behind, sitting at 29.8 per cent.
Truss quits, but U.K.'s political and economic turmoil persist
British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term marred by economic policies that roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party that obliterated her authority.
Hoggard to remain in jail awaiting bail decision pending appeal of sex assault conviction
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
London
-
Phillies manager honoured by hometown Ontario museum
In a museum in Mooretown, Ont. packed with antiques of generations gone by sits a new, seemingly out of place, baseball sports display.
-
St. Thomas set to have first hospice facility in Elgin County
Without hospice care in Elgin County, people in need of end-of-life care have struggled to find the health care they need close by.
-
Second photo released of vehicle in relation to fatal hit-and-run
London police have released another photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run investigation. According to police, the blue sedan may have a broken windshield on the passenger side, damage to the front bumper and hood and a loud exhaust system.
Windsor
-
'We don’t need a dictator': Windsor mayoral candidate challenges incumbent on strong mayor status
Chris Holt wants Drew Dilkens to publicly state his intentions about using the veto powers before voters go to the polls on Monday.
-
Police seek identity of suspect in Windsor gym thefts
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect believed to be involved in a string of locker room thefts at local gyms.
-
No charges against Windsor police officer after man breaks arm: SIU
The Special Investigations Unit has determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that a Windsor Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a serious injury suffered by a 43-year-old man.
Barrie
-
'This loss is deeply personal': Funeral in Barrie, Ont., remembers slain officers
Two officers who died after a shooting in Innisfil, Ont., were remembered Thursday as respected and dedicated to their careers, while those gathered at their funeral reflected on the risks of the job in light of a string of police deaths that's shaken forces across the country.
-
OPP releases details of Wednesday's investigation in Innisfil
Provincial police released more details on an investigation in Innisfil early Wednesday morning, saying two people face multiple criminal charges.
-
Early winter storm causes power outages across cottage country
Hydro One estimates more than 100 homes and businesses in the Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound areas were initially without power due to Thursday's winter storm.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury family collects $300K lotto prize on behalf of late mother
The late Anne Zacerkowny of Sudbury was a long-time player of OLG Instant games.
-
Icy roads in Greater Sudbury lead to two multi-vehicle crashes, one involving 20 vehicles
Two crashes involving multiple vehicles in separate parts of Sudbury are impacting traffic Thursday morning.
-
Northeastern Ontario politicians reflect on their time at city hall
One of the biggest surprises many newly elected city councillors face is just how complicated it is to get things done – and that they are not the boss of every city staffer they meet.
Ottawa
-
Three people treated for injuries after vehicle crashes into Ottawa building
Emergency crews responded to a call at a building at 750 Peter Morand Crescent, near Smyth Road, just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Ottawa police say a vehicle crashed into the building.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police struggled to come up with a plan to deal with 'Freedom Convoy'
The "Freedom Convoy" had gridlocked Canada's capital city for more than two weeks before the police force approved a detailed plan to handle it, a senior Ottawa police officer told the public inquiry into the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Not masking indoors? 'Time to start again,' Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to start wearing masks in indoor and crowded public settings again this fall, as COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
Hoggard to remain in jail awaiting bail decision pending appeal of sex assault conviction
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
-
'We are forever crushed': Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting remembered as heroes at joint funeral
The two officers gunned down in an Innisfil home last week are being remembered as heroes at a joint funeral in Barrie today.
Montreal
-
Premier Francois Legault unveils 30-member Quebec cabinet after big election win
Legault unveiled his new cabinet today, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party's first mandate and a handful of newly elected members after his Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
Couple in their sixties killed in Ile-Bizard, son facing murder charges
A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in a east Ile-Bizard residence Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings. Sources say he is the couple's son.
-
90-year-old woman dead, 82-year-old partner facing murder charges after attack at Quebec seniors' residence
An 82-year-old man was charged Thursday in the killing of his 90-year-old partner at a seniors residence just west of Montreal. Quebec provincial police said Brian Paul Dennison was charged with second-degree murder at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
-
Five youths arrested in mob attack on man in Middle Sackville last month
Police say five male youths have been arrested and will be charged after a man was attacked by a group of people in Middle Sackville, N.S., last month.
-
More than 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lose electricity in outage
Nova Scotia Power was beginning to restore electricity to customers on the province's eastern shore Thursday following a transmission outage.
Winnipeg
-
Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
Winnipeg woman to buy new couch with $1M lottery prize
A Winnipeg woman is $1-million richer after winning one of the Maxmillions drawn for the Oct. 7 Lotto Max jackpot.
-
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Calgary
-
Armed robbery at Calgary pizzeria leaves employee injured
Calgary police are investigating after an armed robbery attempt at a local business ended with shots fired and an employee injured.
-
Murder trial begins for young Airdrie man accused of killing mother
Alexander James Thorpe is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Melanie Lowen, whose body was found in Airdrie on Jan. 13.
-
Man injured in Discovery Ridge house fire
One man was injured in a house fire in the community of Discovery Ridge on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Sexual assault charge laid against central Alberta teacher
A central Alberta teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
-
Should your race be on your driver's licence? Edmonton Police Commission votes 'yes'
The Edmonton Police Commission wants Albertans to start self-identifying their race on driver's licences and identification cards.
-
Street racing caused crash on High Level Bridge: EPS
Police are looking for dashcam video related to a crash on the High Level Bridge on Tuesday evening they say was caused by street racing.
Vancouver
-
Number in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level in 2 months
There were 389 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 on Thursday – the highest total the province has seen in two months, but still within the general range B.C. has seen since spring.
-
B.C. will officially declare David Eby as new NDP premier Friday
David Eby will officially be declared the leader of the B.C. New Democratic Party on Friday, clearing the way for him to be sworn in as premier.
-
Filipino fast food restaurant Jollibee opens second location in Vancouver
It's a big day for fast food fans in Vancouver as Jollibee opened a second location in the city Thursday morning.