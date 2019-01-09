

CTV Kitchener





A former Kitchener vice-principal, who was found guilty sexual interference involving a former student, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Reuben Lazar, 46, was found guilty last month.

Lazar was a vice-principal at Forest Heights Secondary School when he was charged in June 2016.

The incident involved a boy under the age of 16.

According to school board documents, Lazar was placed on paid leave after his arrest and then retired last year.

Prior to his employment at Forest Heights Secondary School Lazar worked at WT Townsend Public School and MacGregor Senior Public School.

Wednesday’shearing will also include victim impact statements.

Lazar's sentencing was expected to take place the next week.