Former professor makes largest donation in history to University of Waterloo optometry school
A former University of Waterloo professor has made the largest donation to the School of Optometry & Vision Science in the institution’s history.
On Thursday, the university said it received a gift of $1.5 million from George Woo, a former UW professor and student, and Judy Woo.
“The University will celebrate with the naming of the George & Judy Woo Centre for Sight Enhancement at a ceremony taking place Thursday,” the institution said in a media release.
George Woo earned his optometry degree at Waterloo in 1964 and taught in the School of Optometry & Vision Science for 26 years.
The university said he developed the low vision program at Waterloo and was the founding director of the Centre for Sight Enhancement, which will now bear his name.
According to his biography on the UW website: "All our children grew up in Waterloo," said Woo. "We enjoyed ourselves enormously in those years at the University of Waterloo, and participated in all kinds of activities around the city during that period."
Woo now lives in Hong Kong and is the dean of the faculty of health and social sciences and chair professor of optometry at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The British monarchy's rules state that "a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies." That means Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
London
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Cancer victim's 'kind deed' campaign carries on
Heidi Schlumpf could have asked for anything for her birthday last year — she had just been diagnosed with Triple Negative metastasis breast cancer, with a dire prognosis.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Windsor man sentenced to 90 days in jail for animal abuse
Tyler Vassell, 31, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail to be served every weekend.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The British monarchy's rules state that "a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies." That means Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death.
Barrie
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Barrie, Ont. police release new detail in deadly crash investigation
Police in Barrie, Ont., have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into a car crash that cut six young lives short nearly two weeks ago, but on Thursday, investigators confirmed the approximate time of the collision.
-
Victim identified in Bradford homicide
Police have released the identity of a Good Samaritan who was fatally injured after coming to the aid of a woman in distress in Bradford over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Ont. seniors charged in $5M pot bust
Two Caledon men in their late 60s are facing charges after the OPP say they dismantled an illegal cannabis butane oil production.
-
Sault victim was shot multiple times in early morning attack on Albert Street
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the victim of a shooting Sept. 5 was attacked early in the morning.
Ottawa
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Here are the all the times Queen Elizabeth II has visited Ottawa
Twelve of Queen Elizabeth II's 22 visits to Canada since her accession to the throne have included stops in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Ontario gives Toronto, Ottawa 'strong mayor' powers
Ontario's legislature has passed a bill to give the leaders of Toronto and Ottawa so-called strong mayor powers, which the Progressive Conservative government has pitched as a way to get housing built more quickly.
Montreal
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
'No malicious intent': NBCC Saint John says technical error caused alert that prompted lockdown
An alert that prompted the lockdown of New Brunswick Community College’s Saint John campus was a false alarm, the college said Thursday.
-
N.S. early childhood educators stage walkout over delayed pay raises
More than 100 early childhood educators in Nova Scotia staged a walkout over delayed pay raises Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
IN PICTURES:
IN PICTURES: | A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits in Manitoba over the years
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manitoba six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.
-
COVID-19 cases down in Manitoba, severe outcomes still rising: latest data
The number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba reported recently has decreased, but severe outcomes have increased according to the latest data from the province.
Calgary
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
'Part of the landscape of our lives': B.C. royal expert on the impact of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died at age 96 and a B.C. royal expert says she had an impact on the lives of Canadians, even in the background.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.