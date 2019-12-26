KITCHENER -- A Christmas-time flu outbreak at a Southwest Ontario hospital has been declared over.

Officials at Clinton Public Hospital say the influenza epidemic that was announced on Saturday came to an end on Thursday.

“The impact on our patients, their families, and on our entire healthcare team during an outbreak is significant,” said Andrew Williams, Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance president and CEO. “Being able to declare the outbreak over is a testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to ensuring a safe environment.”

Two patients were diagnosed with lab-confirmed cases of influenza, which met the requirements for an outbreak.

Admissions and transfers were stopped to the unit at the hospital, visitors were limited, and the proper medicine was issued to patients and staff.

HPHA says visitors should postpone their visit to a patient in the hospital by at least 72 hours if they aren’t feeling well.