

CTV Kitchener





There have been nine influenza-related deaths in Waterloo Region this season.

All of them were adults over the age of 65.

Public Health officials say there have been 21 new cases in just the last week of January, bringing the total number of reported cases this season to 185.

Flu vaccines are recommended for anyone over 6-months-old and are available at physician’s offices, walk-in clinics and pharmacies.

“It’s never too late to get the flu shot,” says pharmacist Erin McClure. “The flu season goes until March. There is some effectiveness at decreasing the severity and preventing it.”

Small children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk for developing severe flu complications.

Public Health say it’s not unusual to see flu-related deaths in the elderly.