Flooding fears after recent rain and snow melt
Friday morning’s heavy rain, mixed with warm temperatures and sunshine in the afternoon, created a water buildup throughout Waterloo Region.
The Cambridge Fire Department said their team prepares in advance for days like this.
“We do see more calls for ice and water rescue, or mishaps, when the weather is changing,” Deputy Fire Chief Brad Churchill said.
The melt can create dangerous conditions around bodies of water.
“We’ve had higher water flows than normal in the Grand River and around the watershed. Also, we find that the banks are slipperier, and [that] creates more hazards,” Churchill explained.
Right now, he suggests people avoid all bodies of water – including those that appear frozen.
“We’re reminding everybody, but especially children and pets, to stay away from all the waterways while we’re experiencing this melt,” he said.
Property owners are also at risk during these conditions.
The Crack Specialists, a local company that focuses on home repairs, said they’re always busy during the winter melt.
“My phone has been going off the hook pretty much all morning,” Ryan Phillips of The Crack Specliasts said. “Everybody kind of waits for the thaw and whatever else to realize that they have foundation issues.”
Phillips advises homeowners to point eaves troughs away from home foundations, clean window wells, and clear all snow away from the foundation, as well as testing and maintaining sump pumps.
Otherwise, it could really cost them.
“It can escalate very quickly depending on your situation in the basement. Cost-wise, it’s in the thousands,” he estimated.
More tips to protect your home
In 2022, the University of Waterloo’s Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation shared a three-step guide for cost-effective home flood prevention.
Sweep away debris
The first step is to sweep leaves and debris from sewer grates.
If water can’t properly drain away, it will pool in the lowest place possible. That’s often the basement.
Install well covers
Water from excessive rain or snow melt can also get into your home from ground-level window wells.
Homeowners can purchase plastic coverings at most hardware stores to prevent messy leaks.
Extend downspouts
Downspout openings should be moved from the foundation of your home.
Experts suggest at least two metres away.
Remove obstructions
Make sure your basement’s floor drain isn’t covered and clear of obstructions.
