

CTV Kitchener





Water flows throughout the southern Grand River watershed are expected to remain high, cold and fast for the next week.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says the cooler temperatures have reduced runoff, so water stored from the recent rainfall and snowmelt was released from the Belwood and Conestogo Reservoirs Saturday morning.

That means river flows in the central and lower Grand River and lower Conestogo River will be higher this week.

Flood warnings remain in place for Ayr and Woolwich Township.

The GRCA says the low level bridge upstream from St. Jacobs will remain closed until at least mid-week when flows are expected to recede.

Meanwhile flood watches continue for Brantford, Six Nations, New Hamburg and Haldimand County.

River flows in many areas are expected to peak Saturday before receding.

However the GRCA says the large volume of broken ice could still cause ice jams throughout the watershed.

Residents and their pets are being asked stay off all bodies of water, and away from slippery river and creek banks, as the ice remains unsafe.