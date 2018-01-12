

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Flooding was anticipated Friday in some low-lying areas of the Grand River watershed.

The Grand River Conservation Authority issued a flood warning for certain areas near the Conestogo and Nith rivers.

Flooding was expected Friday morning in Drayton, primarily near the fairgrounds, with peak water levels expected during the early afternoon hours.

In New Hamburg, residents of properties near the Nith River were being warned that they could face flooding by the afternoon, with water levels peaking in the evening.

Flooding was also seen in the St. Jacobs area, where the low-level bridge on Three Bridges Road had been closed since Thursday.

There were also issues reported in Conestogo, where ice from the Conestogo River made its way onto Glasgow Street South, forcing a closure of the road.

Further downstream, the GRCA said the Grand River would likely peak early Saturday morning in Brantford and later in the morning in Six Nations.

Gilkinson Street in Brantford was closed Friday due to flooding.

Ice jams were a risk in the Cayuga area, where water levels were expected to peak Saturday evening.

The GRCA said the rest of the watershed remained under a flood watch, with ice jams possible on the water and flooding possible in low-lying areas.

Away from the water, a flash freeze was expected to occur across southern Ontario late Friday afternoon as a cold front swept through the area.

Environment Canada had issued a flash freeze warning for Grey-Bruce, Huron County and northern parts of Perth and Wellington counties, suggesting potentially severe consequences from the flash freeze in those areas.

Forecasts warned of possible periods of freezing rain during the flash freeze before switching over to show.

In all areas, officials were warning that roads, sidewalks and other surfaces would likely become difficult to navigate following the flash freeze.

Temperatures were expected to keep falling through the day on Friday, hitting -7 C in Waterloo Region by mid-afternoon and bottoming out at -13 C overnight.

Saturday was also expected to be a cold day, with daytime temperatures of -12 C feeling more like -25 due to the wind chill, and an overnight low of -22 C in the forecast.