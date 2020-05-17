WATERLOO -- Flood warnings and a flood watch have been issued for the entire Grand River Watershed ahead of an expected heavy rainfall.

The Grand River Conservation Authority’s Sunday news release comes after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement.

Widespread rain is expected to begin late Sunday afternoon for most of southern Ontario and continue through mid-day on Tuesday. The bulk of the rain is forecast to fall on Monday.

Between 50-100 mm of rain is projected across the Grand River Watershed during the weather event.

Flood warnings have been issued for Woolwich Township, Wilmot Township, and the Township of North Dumfries.

Flood coordinators are asked to warn residents in Flood Zone 1’s of West Montrose, New Hamburg, and Ayr.

Flood watches have been issued to Grand Valley, Mapleton Township, Kitchener, Guelph, Cambridge, Brant County, Brantford, and Haldimand County.

Further details can be found online at the GRCA’s website.