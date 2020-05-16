WATERLOO -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and Wellington County due to expected heavy rainfall.

The statement made on Saturday says rainfall through Sunday to Monday night could average between 30 to 60 milimetres.

More amounts of rain could be possible in thunderstorms.

Periods of rain are expected to begin in Windsor on Sunday around noon and spread across southwestern Ontario by the evening.

Environment Canada says the rain will become heavy at times, continue through Monday, and is anticipated to taper off early Tuesday.

Rainfall warnings could be issued closer to the weather event in areas with potential to receive heavier downpours.