Flames rip through post office in Belwood

Mail and parcels have been moved to Fergus after flames tore through a Belwood post office early Tuesday morning.

Centre Wellington Deputy Fire Chief Johnathan Karn said crews were called to the multi-unit building on George Street around 12:20 a.m. Thirty firefighters and seven trucks responded.

No one was living in the residential units and no injuries have been reported.

“The mail that was in there, the majority of it was able to be saved, along with some parcels, so we did get the majority of the mail out,” Karn said.

The damage to the building was extensive.

“This was a really difficult building, a lot of combustibles in it,” Karn said. “It was an older building so there was a lot of void spaces, so we had to a lot of overhaul and there was a lot of hot spots to deal with.”

Damage to the building was extensive. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

What started the fire is not known at this point. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

As of 8 a.m., the fire appeared to be out, but Karn said Centre Wellington Fire would leave one truck at the scene to deal with any possible flare ups.