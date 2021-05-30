KITCHENER -- While some flags in Waterloo Region and Canada have been lowered Sunday, more across the area, Ontario, and the country will soon be at half-mast as well.

The flags are being lowered in honour of the 215 Indigenous children found buried at a former residential school in B.C.

Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman tweeted on Sunday that she has asked staff to lower flags at Waterloo Region headquarters to honour the lives and memories of the children. The flags at the headquarters and in the City of Waterloo were lowered on Sunday.

The City of Kitchener, Cambridge, and a number of regional townships have announced they will be lowering their flags starting on Monday.

In a tweet, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic called for flags to be lowered for 215 hours to honour the lives and memories of each of the children found at the mass grave.

The Prime Minister has also asked that all federal buildings across Canada lower the Canadian flag, including the flag on the Peace Tower, until further notice.