Five taken to hospital after Wellington County crash

Five people were taken to hospital, including one in critical condition, after a crash east of Hillsburgh on Wellington Road 22, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, where two sedans had collided, on Sunday around 5:45 p.m.

The road was closed overnight for an investigation. It reopened around 5 a.m. Monday.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122