Five taken to hospital after Wellington County crash
Five people were taken to hospital, including one in critical condition, after a crash east of Hillsburgh on Wellington Road 22, police said.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, where two sedans had collided, on Sunday around 5:45 p.m.
The road was closed overnight for an investigation. It reopened around 5 a.m. Monday.
Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122
BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
NDP says if Liberals need more time to deliver pharmacare bill, 'more results' expected
If the federal Liberals need more time to make good on their commitment to pass pharmacare legislation this year, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be expecting 'more results,' in exchange.
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
'Absolutely no talk' of moving Paul Bernardo to minimum security: corrections head
The commissioner of Correctional Service Canada says there is 'absolutely no talk' of moving notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo to an even lower security level, following his transfer into a medium-security prison.
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
4 victims killed in Huntsville, Ont. collision were Chinese citizens, officials confirm
Four of the victims killed in a two-vehicle collision in Muskoka late Saturday night were Chinese citizens, officials have confirmed.
BREAKING Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for two more days, and free more hostages and prisoners
Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their ceasefire for two more days past Monday, the Qatari government said, bringing the prospect of a longer halt to their deadliest and most destructive war and further exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Contract between Puerto Rico's government and coal-fired plant operator leaves residents in the dark
A proposed amended contract between Puerto Rico's government and the operator of a coal-fired power plant accused of contaminating low-income communities on the island drew scrutiny Monday during a heated public hearing.
Defence begins its case in criminal trial of high-profile 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Defence lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich started laying out their case in an Ottawa courtroom Monday.
London
-
Fire crews tackle west London, Ont. homeless encampment blaze
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a small homeless encampment in west London late Monday morning.
-
Police looking for additional victims of possible sexual assault
Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have any information in relation to this investigation.
-
'Tsunami coming': Builders asked for 1,500 homes per year to meet St. Thomas, Ont. demand
Home builders in St. Thomas are preparing for a tidal wave of new residents in the next decade. To meet some of that demand, work is underway on the city’s newest apartment building.
Windsor
-
Tips to protect yourself while shopping online this holiday season
As shoppers take advantage of the all Cyber Monday deals and other online holiday shopping, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you're protected while shopping online.
-
As first snowfall leaves county residents worried about dangerous driving, OPP say the problem is getting worse
While the snowfall may be a pleasant sight for people who enjoy the winter, the change in weather only heightens the worry that some residents who live along county roads and highways are feeling.
-
Windsor denturist convicted of sexual assault
A Windsor denturist has been convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault against 10 victims.
Barrie
-
Mother of 2 identified as woman killed in crash that also claimed lives of 4 teens in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
-
Barrie declares Winter Maintenance Event with 20 to 30 cm of snow expected: Here's what that means for you
The City of Barrie has declared a Winter Maintenance Event, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected by Tuesday, meaning no vehicles can park on streets during certain times.
-
Man convicted of killing father challenges 'cruel and unusual' mandatory life sentence
A year after Brad McKee was convicted of killing his father in Penetanguishene in 2019, his sentencing hearing got underway in a Barrie courtroom Monday, with McKee arguing the mandatory minimum life sentence is too severe.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
President of northern Ont. med school is leaving
The head of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is stepping down in June.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa left 'out in the cold' after historic Toronto highway upload
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is hoping that a historic deal by the city of Toronto and the Doug Ford government to 'upload' the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway into the province's hands will mean similar financial help for the city of Ottawa and other municipalities.
-
Workers begin cutting down trees in Hunt Club Road forest
The Ottawa Airport Authority has started removing trees in a section of forest along Hunt Club Road.
-
Coroner's inquest begins into 2018 death of woman at the Ottawa Hospital
A coroner's inquest is underway into the death of a 33-year-old woman who died while undergoing treatment at the Ottawa Hospital in 2018.
Toronto
-
Ontario is seeing its highest levels of COVID-19 this year. What does that mean?
The rate of COVID-19 infection in Ontario as measured by wastewater data is now at its highest point in more than a year.
-
Province takes over Gardiner Expressway, DVP for control over Ontario Place in new deal with Toronto
The Doug Ford government will take responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway from Toronto, potentially saving the city billions of dollars.
-
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after 'Molotov cocktail' thrown at Jewish centre
Montreal police are investigating after an incendiary object was allegedly thrown against the door of a Jewish community centre early Monday morning, hours after two federal MPs attended a meeting inside the building.
-
Police officer struck by car on Hwy. 15 in Laval during pursuit
A 24-year-old police officer is suffering from serious injuries after a vehicle struck him on Highway 15 in Laval early Monday morning.
-
25,000 Quebec professional workers adopt strike mandate
Some 25,000 Quebec government professionals are now taking their turn to adopt a strike mandate to be called at the appropriate time.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man, 24, dies after pickup truck rollover
A man has died following a rollover crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., last Thursday.
-
Weather warnings in effect as fall storm moves through the Maritimes
It will be a messy evening across the Maritimes on Monday. A large area of low pressure and associated weather fronts continues to bring a mix of snow and rain, along with high and gusty winds.
-
'Alex J. Walling was a true character': Longtime Halifax sportscaster dies
Halifax sportscaster Alex J. Walling has died.
Winnipeg
-
-
Manitoba NDP introduces legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a stat holiday
The NDP government has introduced legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg brewery takes on 'Humbug' sign holiday tradition
The 'Humbug' sign hanging proudly from an apartment block in the Polo Park area has become a cherished Christmas tradition for many Winnipeggers.
Calgary
-
-
Danielle Smith's Alberta sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
Woman found shot in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found shot on Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
Domestic abuse shelters in Alberta report 10-year high in number of calls for help
The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters says domestic violence is on the rise in the province.
-
-
Manufacturer's bankruptcy stalls repairs to Edmonton's electric bus fleet
Myriad problems have forced the Edmonton Transit System to hit the brakes on using its relatively new electric bus fleet.
Vancouver
-
-
B.C. Place to be renamed Christine Sinclair Place for soccer star's final match
B.C. Place Stadium is being renamed 'Christine Sinclair Place' for one night only, in honour of the Canada captain's final international outing
-
Police watchdog called in after man seriously injured in fall from Granville Street Bridge
A man was seriously injured after falling from Vancouver's Granville Street Bridge and B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office has been called in to probe the incident.