KITCHENER -- Five Waterloo Region festivals will split a combined $333,000 in tourism funding from the Ontario government.

Waterloo Region's Conservative MPPs announced the provincial support at KW Oktoberfest in downtown Kitchener.

KW Oktoberfest is one of the beneficiaries of the funding, taking in $100,000 from the Celebrate Ontario program.

The other beneficiaries are:

Ever After Music Festival run by Beyond Oz Productions, which will receive $100,000;

Seventh Annual Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge run by Drayton Entertainment, which will receive $64,823;

Kitchener Blues Festival, which will receive $41,250; and

Digital Dynamics 2020: Sound run by THEMUSEUM, which will receive $27,038.

"This is a significant and timely investment that provides direct support to our tourism and cultural sectors most impacted by COVID-19," a joint statement from MPPs Mike Harris, Amy Fee and Belinda Karahalios reads in part.

Ontario has invested nearly $10 million to support some 250 festivals and events throughout the year.