

Chase Banger and Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Five children, who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been found and are safe, Niagara Regional Police confirm.

Police in southwestern Ontario say a father suspected of abducting his five children was spotted in a red Toyota Camry.

Investigators say they were led to an address in Ridgeway, where the vehicle was located and parked in the yard of a rental cottage.

Police say the missing children were found inside the cottage and appear to be in good health.

The kids aged five to 14 were believed to be in the company of their father, 49-year-old Ian MacDermid.

"The children are subject to a temporary custody order and their father is in contravention of the order by failing to return them," an earlier press release from the NRPS reads in part.

The NRPS says they believe the children were taken from their family home between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

They say that a missing person report was made to them on Oct. 1.