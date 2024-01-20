KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • First ever friendship tournament held in Guelph

    Share

    The Guelph Giants' Special Needs Foundation is looking to get an annual tradition going.

    A large crowd of eager players and spectators arrived at the West End Community Centre for the first Friendship Tournament on Saturday.

    "We've seen a fan club come out too," said Ken Keesmaat, the president of the foundation. "There's about 240 athletes and spectators here today."

    The Giants faced off with the Durham Dragons, Mississauga Marauders, and Kitchener Pirates.

    Organizers say the teams are made up of different-abled athletes ranging in age from six to 60.

    "Players are having a fantastic time and having a lot of fun," said Keesmaat. "All you need to do is listen to the noise and hear the shouts and see the smiles and that's worth it."

    The event was funded through a Trillium grant.

    The Giants will take on the Guelph Storm at the Sleeman Centre on Jan. 27 for their 12th annual benefit games.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News