First ever friendship tournament held in Guelph

The Guelph Giants' Special Needs Foundation is looking to get an annual tradition going.

A large crowd of eager players and spectators arrived at the West End Community Centre for the first Friendship Tournament on Saturday.

"We've seen a fan club come out too," said Ken Keesmaat, the president of the foundation. "There's about 240 athletes and spectators here today."

The Giants faced off with the Durham Dragons, Mississauga Marauders, and Kitchener Pirates.

Organizers say the teams are made up of different-abled athletes ranging in age from six to 60.

"Players are having a fantastic time and having a lot of fun," said Keesmaat. "All you need to do is listen to the noise and hear the shouts and see the smiles and that's worth it."

The event was funded through a Trillium grant.

The Giants will take on the Guelph Storm at the Sleeman Centre on Jan. 27 for their 12th annual benefit games.