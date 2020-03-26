KITCHENER -- The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has confirmed their first case of COVID-19 in the area.

In a media release, they say the patient is a resident of Norfolk County, currently experiencing mild symptoms, and is self-isolating at home.

“In the context of the number of cases reported in the province, this first case is not unexpected,” a representative from the unit said. “We will continue to work with the counties of Haldimand and Norfolk as well as the hospitals, community health centers, and community physicians to formulate a response to COVID-19.”

The health unit says they are identifying individuals who may have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive.