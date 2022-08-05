First case of monkeypox confirmed in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region has its first case of monkeypox.

Local public health officials confirmed Friday the virus was identified in a man in his 30s.

The region said it will be offering to the monkeypox vaccine, Imvamune, to people at high risk of infection and will post roll-out details on its website in the coming days.

Dr. Julie Emili, associate medical officer for Waterloo Region said local public health has been preparing for the virus to arrive in Waterloo Region for some time now.

The first case of monkeypox in Canada was identified in late May.

As of Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said there were 890 cases of monkeypox across the country. The majority of them are in Ontario and Quebec.

“The risk is considered low because monkeypox does not spread easily in the general community, you require close and intimate contact,” said Dr. Emili. “So the individuals at risk are really the individuals who have had close, intimate contact with someone with monkeypox.”

Monkeypox is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or lesions of an infected person or animal, or through contaminated materials such as clothing and bedding.

A pox-like rash typically follows one or more days of flu-like symptoms incluing fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes and tiredness. Most people have symptoms for two to four weeks and recover without treatment.

The Region of Waterloo said anyone with symptoms of monkeypox should self-isolate, wear a mask and seek medical attention.

When a case is identified, the region said public health will reach out to close contacts and ask them to monitor their symptoms for 21 days. Close contacts will also be offered the Imvamune vaccine, post-exposure.

Dr. Emili said there is a plan to offer the shot more broadly to people that are at high risk of getting monkeypox with clinics planned in the coming weeks.

In Guelph, where three cases of monkeypox have been recorded, 81 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been administered as of Wednesday.