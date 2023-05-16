Fired employee threatens to burn down Guelph, Ont. business, kill owner

Police in Guelph, Ont. have arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly showed up at his former workplace after being fired and threatened to burn it down.

The ex-employee also allegedly went to the business owner’s home and assaulted him.

Guelph police say on Monday, May 15 around 5:30 p.m., the accused arrived at a business near the intersection of Elmira Road North and Massey Road that he had recently been fired from.

Police say he threatened to burn the business down and used a marker to write on the windows before leaving.

Then at 9 p.m., the accused travelled across town to the owner’s home at the intersection of Victoria Road South and Elizabeth Street.

Police say the fired employee confronted the owner, poured a drink on him, punched him in the head, and threatened to kill the man and his family before leaving.

Police found and arrested the accused at 10:20 p.m.

He’s charged with: