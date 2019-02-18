

CTV Kitchener





A fire destroyed an abandoned home on Whistle Bare Road in North Dumfries Township.

Fire crews responded to the call late Sunday night at the property near Langdon Drive and were on scene until 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police say there was no one on the property when crews arrived and no injuries have been reported.

According to North Dumfries Fire Chief Robert Shantz, the home has been vacant since the Fall and was too badly destroyed to investigate further.

Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified but is not investigating.

Police are also not investigating and say they have no word on what started the fire. They don't yet know if it's being considered suspicious