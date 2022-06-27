Fire in Cambridge prompts road closure

A section of Boxwood Drive in Cambridge was closed Monday evening as crews responded to a fire at an industrial property.

As of 7:30 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department said the fire was under control, but still active.

In a tweet posted at 6:27 p.m. police said Boxwood Drive was closed between Vondrau Drive and Maple Grove Drive.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

As of 8 p.m., the road was still closed and no other details had been released.