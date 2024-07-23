Road closure planned this weekend near Region of Waterloo International Airport

A full road closure is planned near the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) this weekend so passengers and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead.

According to the Region of Waterloo, a full road closure is expected at the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Fountain Street starting 1:30 a.m. Saturday and ending 10 p.m. Sunday.

The closure is expected to result in increased travel times and possible delays for those needing access to the airport.

“Travellers should plan their journey using an alternative route and allow extra time to reach their destinations,” the region said in a news release.

Alternative access to Fountain Street will be available using Fairway Road North or Kossuth Road via Hespeler Road.