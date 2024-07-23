Multiple events planned around Kitchener for Drowning Prevention Week

The City of Kitchener is joining a nationwide initiative by hosting a series of water safety events and public education opportunities at its indoor and outdoor pools.

It’s all part of National Drowning Prevention Week (NDPW). The Lifesaving Society designates the third week of July to raise awareness and to draw attention to the dangers of drowning and promote safety education. This year’s campaign focuses on educating parents about the risks leading to non-fatal drowning and the steps they can take to protect their families.

Drowning remains a significant threat to young children in Canada, standing as the number one cause of unintentional injury death among children aged one to four and the second leading cause of preventable death for children under 10, according to the Lifesaving Society of Ontario.

Non-fatal drowning incidents also disproportionately impact children in Ontario.

Here are a list of events in Kitchener for NDPW:

Tuesday

Backyard Pool & Open Water Safety at Breithaupt Recreation Centre

Learn how to make smart choices before going in, on, or around the water.

Wednesday

Swim to Survive: Learn roll, tread, swim technique – Facebook Live event

In most drowning incidents, the victim never intended to enter the water and was often close to safety. Could you survive a sudden and unexpected fall into the water?

Thursday

Within Arms Reach: Active supervision of children clinic at Grand River Recreation Complex

Always directly supervise children around water. If you’re not within arm’s reach, you’re too far away.

Free public swim at Harry Class Pool from 2-4:15 p.m., with Mayor Berry Vrbanovic attending.

Friday

Boating Safety: PFD Lifejacket clinic at Forest Heights Pool

Saturday

Alcohol & Substance Use: Stay sober, stay safe at Kiwanis Pool

Alcohol consumption is a factor in many water-related fatalities. Both alcohol and cannabis impair balance, judgment, and reflexes.

Information and resources will be available at all indoor and outdoor pools throughout the week.

For more information and safety tips, visit the City of Kitchener’s website.