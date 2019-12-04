BRANTFORD -- A fire that Brantford city officials believe was deliberately set forced residents of a homeless camp to evacuate.

Fire crews were called to the Greenwich Street scene around 9 a.m. on Wednesday and quickly contained the flames.

Brantford Police say a man was found unresponsive but is currently alive.

City officials add that officers were on their way to execute an illegal trespassing order issued by the owner of the private property.

The tent city has been set up at the location for several months.

A dozen people were on site at the time the camp was allegedly set on fire by one of the occupants.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

One resident of the camp says many are left with nowhere else to go.

“A little more notification would have been wonderful, but more access to housing would be good,” he said. “Trying to find a place on OW is nearly impossible and they amount they give you is very minimal.”

The City of Brantford opened a new temporary emergency shelter across the street from the camp on Monday. The operating hours are from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day.

In a statement, Brantford mayor Maria Visocchi says they “recognize that homelessness is a complicated issue that demands a community response and to that end will diligently continue to work with community agencies, non-profit groups and our network of Emergency Shelter facilities to provide outreach services to those in need of support services and emergency shelter."