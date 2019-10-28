BRANTFORD – The homeless population in Brantford is speaking out, offering the public an insight into living conditions in a so-called tent city.

Those living on the streets say they're running out of options, with shelters packed and motels full.

A new camp, called Welcome Love Camp, is forming on Newport Street. Many of those living there say they had no choice.

The open house is meant to build better relationships with the community and reduce stigma.

"(People think) that we are all bad people, and stay away, and you'll get hurt," says John Smith, who is living at the camp.

"It's not true. Over the last couple of weeks it's been very nice, with volunteers coming in and bringing food, and blankets as it's getting colder and firewood. (They're) taking our garbage, there's a lot of really good-hearted people out there."

As the weather gets colder, shelters are facing increased demand, leaving fewer beds for those in need.

Take the Rosewood House: the 30-bed facility has been at capacity for months, with the executive director calling the numbers they're seeing "unprecedented."

About two dozen people are calling Welcome Love Camp home.