Fire destroys new home builds in Brant County
A fire that destroyed newly-built homes in Brant County is being treated as suspicious.
Ontario Provincial Police said crews were called to Pottruff Road, just outside of Brantford city limits, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
The nine homes, which were all under construction, had varying degrees of damage. Three were completely destroyed, while the remainder had only minor damage, such as melted siding.
OPP said no one was hurt in the fire.
Fire damaged homes on Pottruff Road in Brant County on July 15, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
The early damage estimate has been pegged at $2 million, but they expect that number to increase.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
OPP said none of the homes had electricity, as no one was living in them, so the fire is considered suspicious.
Fire damaged homes on Pottruff Road in Brant County on July 15, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been notified but they won’t be investigating.
“There was no reasonable prospect of determining an origin or cause of the fire given the level of damage,” Sean Driscoll explained in an email to CTV News.
Fire on Pottruff Road in Brant County on July 15, 2024. (Source: Eric Southward)
OPP are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, or has video surveillance, of the area to contact Brant County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or text *OPP (677). Anonymous tips can also be called in to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
