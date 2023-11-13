KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fire destroys Kitchener farmhouse

    The farmhouse is seen around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 after a fire there the night before. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) The farmhouse is seen around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 after a fire there the night before. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

    The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured in an overnight fire at an empty farmhouse.

    Firefighters were called to the farmhouse on Reidel Drive, just outside Blair Creek Natural Area, around 2 a.m. Monday.

    The building was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

    Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

